Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051,400 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after acquiring an additional 999,194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,422,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 923,579 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $10,687,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,913,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 150,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 69.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,530,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 1,036,777 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.04 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. B. Riley raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

