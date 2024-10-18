Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $7.85 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.07.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $446.09 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $397.98 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.05. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.74 by ($1.37). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

