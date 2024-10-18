Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $7.93 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 34.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 48,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 132,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

AGCO Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $130.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.