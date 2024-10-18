Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWM stock opened at $226.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

