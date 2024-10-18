Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $474.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.