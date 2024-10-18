Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,182.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 15.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Argus began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,469.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,049,994. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

