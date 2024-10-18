Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.22% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $51.06 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

