Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 187 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,970,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Stryker by 38.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $359.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.20. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $255.22 and a 1 year high of $374.63.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

