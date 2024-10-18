Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 20,113 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,113 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $168,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.48.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.