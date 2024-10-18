Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 38,091 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,784 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 38,091 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

FCX stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

