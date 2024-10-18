Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 4,153 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Republic Services by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after buying an additional 1,346,588 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $130,892,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,697,000 after buying an additional 182,645 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 235.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 255,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 178,969 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.65.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.0 %

RSG stock opened at $205.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.65 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.85 and a 200 day moving average of $195.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

