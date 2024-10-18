Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 415,966 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,966 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

