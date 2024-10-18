Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 6,128 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.08. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,608.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,566 shares of company stock worth $5,254,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.24.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

