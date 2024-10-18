Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 6,283 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $308.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $232.29 and a 52 week high of $309.97. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

