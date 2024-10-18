Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 9,248 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $116.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.506 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

