Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 526,858 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in AES by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969,594 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth about $123,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AES by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,773,000 after buying an additional 1,929,523 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,746,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AES by 482.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,865,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The AES Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

