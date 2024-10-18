Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 728.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 44,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,468,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,704,000 after purchasing an additional 236,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

