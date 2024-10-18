VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Raised to $115.00 at Truist Financial

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VSEC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

VSE Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24. VSE has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.60.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VSE will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of VSE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,404,999.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 463,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the first quarter worth about $280,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

