Wave Life Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WVE shares. Raymond James raised Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at $177,993. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,993. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of -1.10. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

