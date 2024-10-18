Wedbush Has Positive Outlook for PGY FY2024 Earnings

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pagaya Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pagaya Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pagaya Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $250.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.16 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 14.58%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGY. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

NASDAQ PGY opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Yahav Yulzari sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $184,026.36. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 288,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,223.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Yahav Yulzari sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $184,026.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 288,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,223.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $183,643.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 433,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,368.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,475 shares of company stock worth $943,456 over the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

