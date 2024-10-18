Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Navient were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $3,345,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 90.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 386,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 183,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 171,160 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Price Performance

Navient stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Navient

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.