Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 150 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 164,157 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.0% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 222,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE COP opened at $106.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

