Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 39,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 8,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 30,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 683,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,127,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,307.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

