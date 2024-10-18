Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 108.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 90,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 218.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,576.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,576.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $227,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,306.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $345,228. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MBWM opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $748.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.95. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $51.21.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

