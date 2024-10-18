Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 7.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 50,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.26%.

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

