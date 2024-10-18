Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,638,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Tesla by 138.1% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $1,941,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $220.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.80. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $705.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

