Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $487,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Oracle by 76.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $835,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

Oracle stock opened at $175.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61. The company has a market cap of $484.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.