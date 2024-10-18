Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $674,000 Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Univest Financial by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $837.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $130,553.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,876.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael S. Keim sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $104,485.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,328.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $130,553.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,876.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $412,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

