Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $674,000 Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Independent Bank by 36.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $730.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,754.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

