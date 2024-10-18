Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $807,000 Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SLM were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 1,373.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SLM by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 13.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 46.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $23.64 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

