Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $955,000 in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of Mission Produce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mission Produce by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 266,489 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mission Produce by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 100,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,326,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,347,526.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay A. Pack sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $295,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,115,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,954,295.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 100,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,326,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,347,526.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,059 shares of company stock worth $3,920,360. Insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $12.27 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $870.07 million, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

