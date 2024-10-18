Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $70.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

