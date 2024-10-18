Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 240 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 240 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,495,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,973 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $885.29 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $540.23 and a 52 week high of $923.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $888.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $831.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $890.07.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

