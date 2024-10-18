Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of Berry worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Berry alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berry during the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Berry by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berry by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Berry Trading Up 2.7 %

BRY opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.39 million, a PE ratio of 536.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $211,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,939.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.