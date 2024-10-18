Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,572,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 25.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 199,245 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 57.2% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 503,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 183,100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,199,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,442,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 102,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRMK opened at $35.31 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

