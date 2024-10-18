Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,001 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In other California Resources news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,437.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other California Resources news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,437.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. This represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRC opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $57.88.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 44.41%.

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

