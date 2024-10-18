Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,124 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFG. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 98.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,512,794.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,125.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

