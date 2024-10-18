Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 446 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,934,000 after buying an additional 93,815 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 24.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.95. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

