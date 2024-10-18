Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 49 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $376.15 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.81 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.01. The company has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,746.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $64,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,452 shares of company stock valued at $118,643,279 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.28.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

