Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 6,469 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.05% of Northwest Bancshares worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 93.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 45.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $193,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,722.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $193,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,722.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $101,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,747.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

NWBI stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.