Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $19.00 at TD Cowen

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at $256,728,745.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Wendy’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

