Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Western Copper & Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Western Copper & Gold Stock Performance

Western Copper & Gold stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.84. Western Copper & Gold has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Copper & Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper & Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

