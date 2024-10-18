Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.49 and traded as low as $22.44. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 20,622 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $792.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $284.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.28 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 122.08%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $60,919.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,119 shares of company stock valued at $369,340. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at $2,169,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

