WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Position Cut by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. Creative Planning grew its position in WEX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in WEX by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in WEX by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WEX opened at $213.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $289,402.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,623.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $289,402.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,623.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $964,524.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,905 shares of company stock valued at $895,107 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.