What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for ALGN FY2024 Earnings?

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.61. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $216.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.22. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $335.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 4,391.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 488,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,879,000 after buying an additional 477,380 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $96,117,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,871,000 after buying an additional 252,220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Align Technology by 127.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 192,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 371.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 218,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,742,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.