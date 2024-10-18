What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for ORLY Q3 Earnings?

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $11.08 for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $10.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $53.46 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,206.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,204.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,221.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,140.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,078.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

