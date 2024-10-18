What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Netflix Q1 Earnings?

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Sunday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $5.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.64. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.74.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $687.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $736.00. The stock has a market cap of $296.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $693.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $653.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 141.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.