What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Embraer Q4 Earnings?

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Embraer in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Embraer has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $2,458,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth $1,671,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 35.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

