William Blair Issues Positive Forecast for Amgen Earnings

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $5.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.48. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.63 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.48.

AMGN opened at $321.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.63. Amgen has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $172.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

