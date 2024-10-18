Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 156.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,417 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $155.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.83 and a 200 day moving average of $153.04. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

